Finance Ministry working on FRDI bill, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Updated : February 07, 2020 05:34 PM IST

The comments assume importance given the massive five-fold hike in deposit insurance and the recent changes in the insolvency laws that included insolvency solutions for financial institutions.
Nirmala Sitharaman also welcomed the liquidity measures announced by the RBI for retail customers in general and for MSMEs and realty players in particular at the sixth monetary policy review on Thursday.
The FRDI Bill seeks to offer a bail-in clause to banks, which many fear will be detrimental to depositors.
