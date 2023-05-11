Finance ministry widens PMLA ambit to cover formation agents, directors and others

The Ministry of Finance has widened the scope under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to include formation agent, arrangements of director or secretary providing address and nominee shareholder via issuing notification on May 9. The new notification comes one week after the notification which stated that chartered accountants, company secretaries and Cost and Work Accountants who enter into financial transactions on behalf of client will now come under the ambit of PMLA.

Through the latest notification, the Ministry of Finance has directed that individuals acting on behalf of another person as a formation agent of companies and limited liability partnerships, or acting as a director or secretary of a company, or providing a registered office, business address or accommodation, correspondence or administrative address for a company or a limited liability partnership or a trust will now be covered under the anti-money laundering law.

The notification also clarifies that advocates, chartered accountant, cost accountant or company secretary in practice, who are engaged in the formation of a company to the extent of filing a declaration will not come under the ambit of PMLA. The notification also clarifies that any activity that is carried out by an employee on behalf of his employer in the course of or in relation to his employment will be excluded from the PMLA ambit.

Industry experts say that the purpose of issuance of these notifications is to expand the list of persons who would be required to reconstruct the transactions carried out by them, should there arise any regulatory need. The strengthening of India’s anti-money laundering framework is in anticipation of the upcoming visit of the Financial Action Task Force which would review the effectiveness of India's anti money laundering laws.

According to experts, these persons would now be treated as reporting entities and would be subject to additional obligations such as verification of identity of the persons for or on whose behalf they may be acting, maintenance of records, conducting enhanced due diligence, furnishing information in the manner required under the law, etc.

“The notification no. S.O. 2135(E) dated 9th May 2023 issued by the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance purports to include a wide set of persons who engage in any of the specified business activity for or on behalf of another person. Such persons may be engaging as a service provider say, a company formation agent or in a fiduciary capacity say, a trustee or under a particular designation say, a partner of a firm for or on behalf of another person(s) as the case may be. An exclusion is provided for professionals such as an advocate / CA / CMA / CS in practice who furnish the requisite declaration for satisfaction of company registration requirements,” said Harshal Bhuta, Partner, P.R. Bhuta & Co., Chartered Accountants.

However, CA, CS and CWAs in practice would remain covered under the scope of earlier notification no. S.O. 2036(E) dated 3rd May 2023 for the financial transactions listed therein.

According to the earlier notification that came out last week, the Union Finance Ministry clarified that any activity done by CAs, CS and CWAs, will be recognised under the PMLA if these professionals carry out financial transactions on behalf of their client such as buying and selling of any immovable property; managing of client money, securities or other assets; management of bank, savings or securities accounts; organisation of contributions for the creation, operation or management of companies; creation, operation or management of companies, limited liability partnerships or trusts, and buying and selling of business entities.