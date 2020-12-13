Economy Finance ministry to take call on Rs 14,500 crore capital infusion into banks in Q4 Updated : December 13, 2020 12:40 PM IST It was found that Punjab & Sind Bank was in need of Rs 5,500 crore to meet the regulatory requirement. During 2019-20, the government proposed to make Rs 70,000 crore capital infusion into the PSBs to boost credit for a strong impetus to the economy. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.