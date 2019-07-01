Business
Finance ministry to monitor rate-cut transmission by banks, says report
Updated : July 01, 2019 10:57 AM IST
The development, according to the sources mentioned in the report, comes after concerns related to slower monetary rate transmission were raised in the 20th meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council.
Following the meeting chaired by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the report said, Department of Financial Services began collecting data on interest rate cuts.
