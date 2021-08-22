Finance Ministry 'summons' Infosys MD & CEO Salil Parekh to explain non-resolution of I-T portal glitches

The Ministry of Finance has "summoned" Infosys MD & CEO Salil Parekh to explain why glitches on the Income Tax portal has not been resolved even after over two months of its launch.

Taking note of the fact that since August 21, the portal "is not available", the Infosys top executive would be asked to explain why multiple glitches continue to mar its smooth functioning.

Ministry of Finance has summoned Sh Salil Parekh, MD&CEO @Infosys on 23/08/2021 to explain to hon'ble FM as to why even after 2.5 months since launch of new e-filing portal, glitches in the portal have not been resolved. In fact,since 21/08/2021 the portal itself is not available, the Income Tax department tweeted.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 28 said she wished the Infosys-developed website did not have such a launch but hoped issues will be sorted out soon. Sitharaman said Infosys had done trial runs before the June 7 launch but users faced technical issues in accessing the portal.

"I wish it hadn't happened this way. But we are correcting the course and sooner the portal will be as is planned, easy to use," she said.

"The contract for Integrated e-filing & Centralized Processing Centre (CPC 2.0) Project was awarded through an open tender published on Central Public Procurement Portal (CPPP) to Infosys Ltd, the Managed Service Provider on the lowest cost basis. Since January 2019 till June 2021, the total amount paid to Infosys is Rs 164.5 crore under this project," Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

