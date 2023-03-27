homefinance NewsFinance Ministry, RBI meet to finalise market borrowing programme postponed

Finance Ministry, RBI meet to finalise market borrowing programme postponed

Mar 27, 2023

The Union finance ministry and the RBI were likely to finalise the market borrowing programme for the first half (H1) of the next financial year (2023-24) in this meet. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier said that the government plans to borrow a record Rs 15.4 lakh crore from dated securities to meet its expenditure.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Finance Ministry borrowing meeting, which was scheduled to be held on Monday, March 27 is said to be postponed. As per the information, a fresh date for the government-RBI borrowing meeting is yet to be decided.

The Union finance ministry and the RBI were likely to finalise the market borrowing programme for the first half (H1) of the next financial year (2023-24) in this meeting.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her 2023-24 Union Budget speech said that the government plans to borrow a record Rs 15.4 lakh crore from dated securities to meet its expenditure requirement. This is higher than the total borrowing of Rs 14.21 lakh crore for the current financial year.
"The balance financing is expected to come from small savings and other sources. The gross market borrowings are estimated at Rs 15.4 lakh crore," she said.
The union government has raised Rs 12.93 lakh crore till January 27, 2023. which is 91 percent of the overall borrowing target for ongoing fiscal year.
The centre borrows funds from the market to bridge the revenue-expenditure gap and also for debts repayment.
