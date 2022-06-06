Finance Ministry releases revenue deficit grants to West Bengal, Kerala, 12 other states

The central government on June 6 released Rs 7,183.42 crore as revenue deficit grant to 14 states including Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Punjab, Assam and Kerala.

The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, released the money. This is the third monthly instalment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) grant to states.

The grant has been released as per the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission, the Union Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

The states that have been recommended PDRD grant during 2022-23 are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

The Fifteenth Finance Commission has recommended a total PDRD Grant of Rs 86,201 crore to 14 states for the financial year 2022-23.

The recommended grant is released by the Department of Expenditure to the recommended states in 12 equated monthly instalments. With the release of the third instalment for the month of June 2022, the total amount of such grants released to the states in 2022-23 has gone up to Rs 21,550.25 crore.

The PDRD grants are provided to the states under Article 275 of the Constitution. The grants are released to the states as per the recommendations of the successive Finance Commissions to meet the gap in revenue accounts of the states post-devolution.