    Govt releases 7th instalment of revenue deficit grant to 14 states
    2 Min(s) Read
    By Jomy Jos Pullokaran   IST (Published)

    With the release of the 7th installment for the month of October 2022, the total amount of Revenue Deficit Grants released to the states in 2022-23 has gone up to Rs 50,282.92 crore.

    The Ministry of Finance on Thursday released the seventh instalment of the revenue deficit grant of Rs 7,183.42 crore to 14 states for the current fiscal.
    The 15th Finance Commission has recommended a total Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs 86,201 crore to 14 states for the financial year 2022-23. These states are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.
    The Department of Expenditure releases the recommended grant to the states in 12 equated monthly instalments.
    With the release of the 7th instalment for October 2022, the total amount of Revenue Deficit Grants released to the states in 2022-23 has gone up to Rs 50,282.92 crore.
    The 15th Finance Commission decided the states' eligibility to receive this grant and the quantum of the grant from 2020-21 to 2025-26. This was based on the gap between the assessment of revenue and expenditure of the state after taking into account the assessed devolution during this period.
    The Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grants are provided to the states under Article 275 of the Constitution. The grants are released per the recommendations of the successive Finance Commissions to meet the gap in the Revenue Accounts of the states post-devolution.
    15th Finance CommissionFinance Ministry

