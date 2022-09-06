Finance Ministry releases 6th instalment of revenue deficit grant to 14 states

By CNBC-TV18

Mini The Finance Ministry released Rs 7,183 crore in September as the sixth instalment. With this, the total amount of PDRD grants released to the states in 2022-23 stands at Rs 43,100.50 crore.

The Union Finance Ministry on Tuesday, September 6, released the sixth instalment of revenue deficit grant of Rs 7,183 crore to 14 states for the current fiscal.

The ministry said with the release of the sixth instalment for the month of September 2022, the total amount of post devolution revenue deficit (PDRD) grants released to the states in 2022-23 stands at Rs 43,100.50 crore.

The 15th Finance Commission has recommended a total PDRD grant of Rs 86,201 crore to 14 states for the financial year 2022-23. The grant is released in 12 equated monthly instalments.

The eligibility of states to receive this grant and the quantum of grant for the period from 2020-21 to 2025-26 was decided by the 15th Finance Commission based on the gap between the assessment of revenue and expenditure of the states concerned after taking into account the assessed devolution during this period.

The states for which PDRD grant has been recommended by the 15th Finance Commission during 2022-23 are: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

The PDRD grants are provided to the states under Article 275 of the Constitution. The grants are released to the states as per the recommendations of the successive finance commissions to meet the gap in revenue accounts of the states post-devolution.