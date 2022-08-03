Finance ministry releases 5th installment of revenue deficit grant of Rs 7,183 crore to 14 states

By CNBC-TV18

Mini The 15th Finance Commission has recommended a total Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs 86,201 crore to 14 states for the financial year 2022-23.

The union finance ministry on Wednesday released the fifth installment of the revenue deficit grant of Rs 7,183 crore to 14 states for the current fiscal.

The states for which Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant has been recommended by the 15th Finance Commission during 2022-23 are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

With the release of the 5th installment for the month of August 2022, the total amount of revenue deficit grants released to the states in 2022-23 has gone up to Rs 35,917.08 crore. The Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grants are provided to the states under Article 275 of the Constitution.

The grants are released to the States as per the recommendations of the successive Finance Commissions to meet the gap in Revenue Accounts of the States Post Devolution.

The eligibility of States to receive this grant and the quantum of grant for the period from 2020-21 to 2025-26 was decided by the Fifteenth Finance Commission based on the gap between the assessment of revenue and expenditure of the State after taking into account the assessed devolution during this period.

