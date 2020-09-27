  • SENSEX
Finance ministry may provide capital support to some PSBs in third quarter

Updated : September 27, 2020 03:29 PM IST

In 2019-20, the government infused Rs 70,000 crore into PSBs to boost credit for a strong impetus to the economy.
The fund infusion would be for meeting regulatory capital requirements if the need arises in the October-December quarter.
