Finance Finance ministry may provide capital support to some PSBs in third quarter Updated : September 27, 2020 03:29 PM IST In 2019-20, the government infused Rs 70,000 crore into PSBs to boost credit for a strong impetus to the economy. The fund infusion would be for meeting regulatory capital requirements if the need arises in the October-December quarter.