Finance Ministry likely to simplify Insurance Act before introducing new reforms

The Finance Ministry has proposed to update and simplify the Insurance Act before introducing reforms in the sector, sources told CNBC-TV18 on June 28. The insurance reforms include introduction of composite license, captive insurance, lower initial cap, provision to allow insurers to distribute other financial products.

The finance ministry has sought views of the Life Insurance Council and General Insurance Council on a draft proposal for simplification of the Insurance Act.

CNBC-TV18 earlier this month reported that the insurance amendments proposed by the government were moving closer to their final lap. The insurance amendments proposed by the Department of Financial Services are also expected to come up for discussion in the upcoming monsoon session of the Parliament.

The proposed amendments have the potential to reshape the insurance sector by fostering innovation, expanding product offerings, and facilitating a more dynamic and competitive industry.

A look at five important insurance amendments proposed by the government

1) COMPOSITE INSURANCE LICENSES

Under this proposal, life, general, and standalone health insurance companies would be permitted to enter any sub-segment of insurance business in India like motor, health, and accident on the general insurance side and sub-segments like protection, annuity or endowment on the life insurance side.

2) DISTRIBUTION OF OTHER FINANCIAL PRODUCTS

The government has proposed that insurance companies should be permitted to distribute other financial products such as mutual funds, loans, credit cards, and bank deposits. This would enable insurance companies to diversify their financial offerings to their existing customer base. This would also open up new revenue streams for insurance companies.

3) REDUCTION OF INITIAL CAPITAL

The insurance regulator plans to reduce the initial capital required to start an insurance business. Currently, any entity planning to start a life, general, and standalone health insurance business needs to submit an initial capital of Rs 100 crore with the regulator to secure a business license.

Also, entities wanting to start a reinsurance business need to submit an initial capital of Rs 200 crore. The proposal from the insurance regulator and the government is to reduce the initial capital on a case-to-case basis. The move is expected to encourage small but niche/specialized companies to enter the Indian insurance space. Also, the move is expected to attract a lot of insurance tech companies to enter the insurance ecosystem.

4) CAPTIVE INSURANCE LICENSE

Under this proposal, conglomerates will be permitted to set up captive insurance entities. Captive insurance refers to the practice of an organisation creating its own insurance subsidiary to provide coverage exclusively to the parent company and its affiliates. This amendment seeks to provide businesses with more options for managing their risks and insurance needs.

5) INVESTMENT REGULATIONS

The government proposes to grant the Insurance Regulator, IRDAI, the power to increase or reduce investment limits for insurers. Currently, insurers are required to invest a minimum of 50 percent in government securities (both central and state) and 15 percent in equities. This amendment would enable the regulator to increase or decrease these limits based on industry dynamics and market conditions.