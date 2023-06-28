CNBC TV18
Finance Ministry likely to simplify Insurance Act before introducing new reforms

By Yash Jain  Jun 28, 2023 1:53:05 PM IST (Published)

The Finance Ministry has proposed to update and simplify the Insurance Act before introducing reforms, say sources

The Finance Ministry has proposed to update and simplify the Insurance Act before introducing reforms in the sector, sources told CNBC-TV18 on June 28. The insurance reforms include introduction of composite license, captive insurance, lower initial cap, provision to allow insurers to distribute other financial products.

The finance ministry has sought views of the Life Insurance Council and General Insurance Council on a draft proposal for simplification of the Insurance Act.
X