Finance
Finance ministry invites application for post of RBI deputy governor, prefers an IAS officer
Updated : August 02, 2019 11:53 AM IST
According to a notice published on the ministry's website, the applicant should have at least 25 years of work experience in public administration, including at the level of secretary or equivalent in the central government.
Persons with at least 25 years of work experience in an Indian or international public financial institution could also apply for the post.
The notice further said the Financial Sector Regulatory Appointments Search Committee (FSRASC) is "free to identify and recommend any other person also", based on merit, who has not applied for the post.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more