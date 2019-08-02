#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Finance ministry invites application for post of RBI deputy governor, prefers an IAS officer

August 02, 2019

According to a notice published on the ministry's website, the applicant should have at least 25 years of work experience in public administration, including at the level of secretary or equivalent in the central government.
Persons with at least 25 years of work experience in an Indian or international public financial institution could also apply for the post.
The notice further said the Financial Sector Regulatory Appointments Search Committee (FSRASC) is "free to identify and recommend any other person also", based on merit, who has not applied for the post.
