Finance Ministry expects new income tax portal to function normally from first week of August

Finance Ministry is expecting that tech issues of the new Income Tax (I-T) portal will be resolved soon and the website will function normally by the first week of August, sources informed CNBC-TV18.

"Infosys and Finance Ministry are taking a daily update on improvements," sources said.

Infosys was in 2019 awarded a contract to develop the new income tax filing system to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to one day and expedite refunds.

Income Tax Department had launched its new e-filing portal-- http://www.incometax.gov.in -- on June 7, 2021. Since then, technical glitches continue to mar the functioning of the new income tax portal as certain key utilities like e-proceedings and digital signature certificates are not yet functional.

Infosys is still working on resolving all the issues that taxpayers are facing on the new Income Tax portal, a project that was contracted to the IT bellwether and for which the government has sanctioned Rs 4241 crore. The company has said that several issues have been resolved and that the new platform has seen 10 lakh Income Tax returns filed so far.

Infosys faced strong criticism from taxpayers over constant glitches on the platform since its launch on June 7. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had called for a meeting of Infosys executives on June 22 to address the issue, and during her visit to Bengaluru two weeks ago, she said that Infosys was still resolving issues and that a few were still unresolved.

Infosys COO Pravin Rao said during the company's Q1 earnings conference that the Income Tax portal is the "top priority" for the company.