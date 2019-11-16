#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets GST stakeholders, discuss user-friendly filling process

Updated : November 16, 2019 08:53 PM IST

To highlight the problems faced by GST filers, the stakeholders attempted to file specific returns on a real-time basis in the meeting and tried to show where they are facing difficulties.
The finance minister assured the stakeholders that their suggestions on simplification of GST filing will be implemented soon.
New GST return is available on the portal for trial and consultations will be held all across the country on December 7 to get feedback on the new system.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets GST stakeholders, discuss user-friendly filling process
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

TikTok crosses 1.5 billion downloads on App Store, Google Play worldwide

TikTok crosses 1.5 billion downloads on App Store, Google Play worldwide

Jawa Perak Bobber launched in India, price starts at Rs 1.94 lakh

Jawa Perak Bobber launched in India, price starts at Rs 1.94 lakh

Vodafone Idea analysts’ concall: Govt wants to see 3 private players & 1 public player, says CEO

Vodafone Idea analysts’ concall: Govt wants to see 3 private players & 1 public player, says CEO

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV