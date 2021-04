The fine print of the amendments in the Finance Bill are needle-moving especially for goodwill accounting, deals, restructurings and partnership funds.

The government has extended the tax net on slump sale and exchange and will now collect tax on the basis of fair market value and not book value. This could mean a higher tax incidence and may dent the tax efficiency of deals or even mega group restructuring exercises underway in some business conglomerates. This will be effective from April 1, 2021 and so will have a retrospective impact on recent deals.

On goodwill depreciation, the Finance Bill has excluded goodwill from definition of intangible assets and companies cannot claim amortisation on goodwill from FY20 onwards.

This will have a retrospective impact on all companies with goodwill on books and change future benefit projections. This will also hit the companies like HUL which baked in goodwill depreciation component in valuation while inking the deal with GSK Consumer.

The tax regime for partnership firms also stands to change in a big way as the Finance Bill seeks to tax any appreciation of asset of a partner at the time of distribution. This means that any amount above the capital contribution will attract capital gains tax.