Finance Bill 2020: DDT exemption to REITs, InvITs if under old corporate tax regime
Updated : March 23, 2020 08:40 PM IST
Foreign funds invested in dividend paying REITs and InvITs were roiled post the Budget 2020 proposal which extended DDT to business trusts.
The changes in DDT, making it taxable in the hands of the shareholders, made these instruments less attractive for the investors.
The DDT change had adversely impacted the dividend paying business trusts mostly in the real estate sector.