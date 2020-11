The tax department on Saturday has asked 25,000 taxpayers to file their GSTR-3B returns by November 30, 2020. This comes after 25,000 taxpayers defaulted to file their GSTR-3B returns by November 20, 2020 for the month of October 2020.

"These top 25,000 taxpayers, who have not yet filed their returns, were identified on the basis of last month’s statistics," said sources in the Department of Revenue on the condition of anonymity.

"It was also directed at the meeting that all such taxpayers who have not yet filed their returns shall be sent SMS and e-mail communications and the GST registration cancellation process can be started for about 5.43 lakh taxpayers who have not filed their returns for last six or more months," sources said

Sources said the GSTN has also been directed to send 1 lakh SMS and e-mail reminders per day to the taxpayers, particularly to the defaulting taxpayers, to file the return in due time.