FIDC seeks govt support to direct liquidity to small, mid-sized NBFCs

Updated : July 16, 2020 08:52 PM IST

FIDC says that banks are citing sectoral exposure caps to deny credit facilities to small and mid-sized NBFCs
It says that the government must encourage non-banks, other financial institutions and special purpose vehicles instead to lend to NBFCs
