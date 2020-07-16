Business FIDC seeks govt support to direct liquidity to small, mid-sized NBFCs Updated : July 16, 2020 08:52 PM IST FIDC says that banks are citing sectoral exposure caps to deny credit facilities to small and mid-sized NBFCs It says that the government must encourage non-banks, other financial institutions and special purpose vehicles instead to lend to NBFCs Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply