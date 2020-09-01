FIDC raises issues regarding RBI's new current account rules

Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), the self-regulated umbrella body for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), on Tuesday wrote to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), raising issues about the new current account rules announced on August 6.

As part of its monetary policy on August 6, the RBI had said all transactions will now have to be routed through the cash credit, or overdraft account.

NBFCs and HFCs have various current accounts with banks based on the bank of the customer for which they have NACH/ECS mandates. Such banks may or may not have CC/OD facility extended to such NBFC/HFC. Pursuant to the August 6 circular, these current accounts will need to be closed, said FIDC.

Also, FIDC said that requirement to route all transactions through CC/OD account, would mean that all amounts collected from its borrowers and all loan amounts disbursed have to be routed through the CC/OD account.

"This change will make tracking of business-wise collections and disbursals difficult for financial institutions," it added.

Borrowers of NBFCs/HFCs may have provided us NACH/ECS mandates from their current accounts with a particular bank. Such borrowers may not have availed CC/OD facility from the same bank. In view of this, if these current accounts are required to be closed or made non- operational in terms of the circular, the loan repayments will suffer as it may not be possible to procure fresh NACH / ECS mandates, according to FIDC.

Currently, banks do not register NACH mandates if issued through CC account. In light of the circular, FIDC asked RBI to provide directions to banks to accept NACH /Auto debit mandates issued by a customer from his/her/its CC account.

As part of the lending process, NBFCs / HFCs often have a charge over receivables or the receivables in the account of its borrowers are ear marked to them as a sanction term for repayment of the loan granted. As per the circular, the cash flow from such accounts will be monitored by the bank which has more than 10 percent exposure to such customer. This could render the charge of the NBFC/HFC over such receivables ineffective thereby diluting their ability to recover the loans, FIDC opined.

On operational challenges, FIDC said that if all transactions are only to be routed through a particular bank, there would be no flexibility or back up available in case of any unforeseen issues or freeze on transactions with that bank.

"This would automatically result in a freeze of all the transactions of that particular entity with that bank. Also, the bank in which the transactions of an entity need to be routed would be able to utilise the credits to set off its debits to the prejudice of other banks and other entities like investors having an exposure to the entity," FIDC said.