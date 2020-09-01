  • SENSEX
FIDC raises issues regarding RBI's new current account rules

Updated : September 01, 2020 04:36 PM IST

Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), the self-regulated umbrella body for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), on Tuesday wrote to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), raising issues about the new current account rules announced on August 6.
As part of its monetary policy on August 6, the RBI had said all transactions will now have to be routed through the cash credit, or overdraft account.
