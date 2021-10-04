Festive Bonanza: ICICI Bank rolls out loan offers, announces discounts on shopping, food, travel, flight bookings

In the run-up to the forthcoming festive season, the ICICI Bank has launched ‘Festive Bonanza’, as part of which, the lender is offering instant discounts and cashbacks on the purchase of an array of products from premium brands and leading e-commerce platforms.

"Customers can enjoy offers on various categories ranging from electronics and gadgets, global luxury brands, apparels and jewellery, grocery, automobile, furniture, travel and dining," said the bank in a statement.

The bank has also rolled out consumer-friendly loan offers.

"The offers are available from October 1, 2021, onwards on various dates during the upcoming festive season," said the bank.

Speaking on the Festive Bonanza, Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank said, "We have noticed that in the last 12-18 months, customers held back on the spends and there is a lot of pent-up demand that has built up in the system. In the past few months, the macro indicators reveal that there is a clear rise in consumption and buying patterns. To support this demand and overall economic growth during the upcoming festive season, we are offering a comprehensive bouquet of offers, discounts and cashbacks for our customers — across several leading brands and e-commerce platforms."

He added, "The offers are applicable on using ICICI Bank debit/credit cards, internet banking, and Cardless EMI. Further, we have introduced benefits across banking solutions—loans, cards, no-cost EMI for financing electronics and gadgets, savings and current accounts and NRI accounts, business banking, among others.”

The festive loan offers

Home Loans: Customers can secure Customers can secure home loans with attractive interest rates (repo rate linked) starting from 6.70 percent and processing fee, starting from Rs 1,100 on fresh home loans and balance transfer of home loans from other banks.

Auto loans: To facilitate the purchase of cars, the bank is offering flexible loan schemes with tailor-made EMI plans, starting at Rs 799 per Rs 1 lakh. The duration of a loan can be extended up to 8 years. Meanwhile, the customers can also avail a top-up loan on their existing car loan. Besides, customers can also get attractive rates of interest, starting from 10.5 percent, on used car loans.

Two-wheeler loans: For two-wheelers, the bank is offering loans with EMI as low as Rs 29 per Rs 1,000 for a tenure of 48 months. The processing fee for these loans starts from Rs 1,499.

Instant personal loans: Such loans can be availed of at attractive interest rates, starting from 10.25 percent and a flat processing fee of Rs 1,999.

Consumer finance loans: The lender is offering no-cost EMI on leading brands of home appliances and digital products. The bank also promises a quick and completely digital process with minimal documentation.

Enterprise loan- Insta OD: This festive season, a customer can avail of unsecured OD up to Rs 50 lakh and non-ICICI Bank customers can avail up to Rs 15 lakh. The amount utilized can be paid with no foreclosure charges.

Discounts and cashbacks

Offers on e-commerce platforms: ICICI customers will get a 10 percent discount on online shopping with major e-commerce players like Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, Tata Cliq and Paytm Mall.

Travel: The bank is offering its customers up to 25 percent discount on leading travel sites like MakeMyTrip, Yatra, EaseMyTrip and Paytm flights among others.

Mobile phones: On purchase of mobiles from Samsung, MI, OnePlus, Realme, Oppo and Vivo, ICICI customers can get attractive discounts and cashback offers.

Electronics & gadgets: A customer can secure up to 10 percent cashback across leading electronics brands like LG, Bosch, Carrier, Dell, Eureka Forbes, Godrej Appliances, Haier, Panasonic, Sony, Siemens, Voltas, Whirlpool and many more. The bank is also offering attractive discounts on purchases at Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Pai International, Kohinoor Electronics, Sargam Electronics, Hariom Electronics, Electronic Paradise, Arcee Electronics, Great Eastern Trading, Sales India, Big C, LOT Mobiles and B NEW Mobiles.

Global luxury brands: The bank is extending an additional 10 percent cashback on purchase from luxury brands like Armani Exchange, Canali, Clarks, Diesel, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade, Paul & Shark, Satya Paul, Tiffany & Co, Steve Madden, and Superdry among others.