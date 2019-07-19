Federal Reserve officials lay out case for aggressive rate cuts
Updated : July 19, 2019 06:43 AM IST
Absent clear-and-present signs of a recession, policymakers are suggesting the US-China trade war is denting US business confidence, and that a global manufacturing slowdown and domestic inflation below the Fed’s target of 2 percent a year may be enough to act quickly and aggressively.
Fed Board of Governors Vice Chair Richard Clarida, meanwhile, said policymakers might need to act early to stimulate the US economy as an insurance policy against rising risks.
Traders in interest-rate futures are now betting policymakers will cut rates by half a percentage point at their July meeting, double the cut they expected just a day ago. Stocks gained on Thursday, while short-term bond yields sank.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more