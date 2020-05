Private sector lender Federal Bank on Thursday said that 35 percent of its total book by value is under moratorium as of May 25. In absolute terms, this comes to Rs 43,067 crore out of its total book of Rs 1,24,153 crore.

The bank also disclosed that Rs 840 crore of the total loans under moratorium are currently stressed, with over dues of up to 90 days. These are loans in the Special Mention Account (SMA) 0, 1, 2 category, and formless than 2 percent of the book under moratorium.

“We have made Rs 93 crore of provision against moratorium accounts,” Shyam Srinivasan, MD & CEO of Federal Bank said in a call with the media after declaring its fourth-quarter results. “

Total provisions made-just credit-related- this quarter is north of Rs 500 crore. In a normal quarter, in the worst of normal quarters, our provision has been about Rs 250 crore, so we have virtually doubled it,” he said.

Srinivasan said its difficult to predict if a client who has taken the 3-month moratorium will seek the three-month extension allowed by Reserve Bank of India. “People who are sensitive to the cost of the moratorium, I think they will end up paying up,” he said.

The bank said it has selectively extended the moratorium benefit to non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), but did not name them.

The bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) now stand at Rs 3,531 crore, with fresh additions to bad loans at Rs 284 crore for the quarter. Of these fresh slippages, the largest chunk came from the retail book, with new bad loans of Rs 97 crore during the quarter. Had it not extended the benefit of a standstill in asset classification as per RBI’s recent relief measures, it's gross NPAs would be higher by Rs 303 crore, or by 23 basis points.

The bank said its headcount remained flat during the year and said COVID-19 may not necessarily impact the wages of its employees. “Hikes is not something we do unilaterally. Most of our employees come under the Indian Banks Association, and we have provided for wages accordingly. On the wider question of cost management, we will be quite harsh on all cost lines, when it comes to renegotiating existing contracts, rentals, expansion plans,” Srinivasan said.