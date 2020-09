Federal Bank on Tuesday introduced EMI facility for holders of its debit cards to purchase two wheelers. Eligible customers of Federal Bank can own two wheeler by making a payment of Rs 1 at 947 showrooms of Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle and TVS Motor, the bank said in a statement.

The financing process involves no paper work or bank visit and is done completely online. Customers can choose a repayment period of 3/6/9/12 months. There is no processing fee charged on loans under this scheme, the lender said.

Customers who purchase two wheelers from 793 Honda Motorcycle showrooms across the country availing EMI on debit card from Federal Bank will also get a cash back of 5 percent as festival offer. Customers can check their eligibility for EMI by sending an SMS in the format DC<space>EMI to 5676762 or giving a missed call to 7812900900.

With sale of passenger vehicles and two wheelers showing an upward trend on the back of demand spurred by festive season and social distancing protocols and a reduction in GST for two wheelers on the cards, this option of easy finance and cash back offer is expected to give further impetus for Federal Bank customers wishing to own brand-new two wheelers, the bank noted.