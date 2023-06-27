Federal Bank may pause stake sale in its NBFC unit: Report

homefinance NewsFederal Bank may pause stake sale in its NBFC unit: Report

1 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 27, 2023 1:43:02 PM IST (Published)

Private lender Federal Bank may pause stake sale in its non-banking financial company (NBFC) unit, according to Bloomberg report. The lender is unable to reach consensus with investors over Fedbank Financial's valuation.

Federal Bank has been planning to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore from Fedbank Financial's stake sale.
This is a developing copy
(Edited by : Anshul)
