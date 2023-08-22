Federal Bank wants more low-cost deposits in the wake of rising cost of funds

The Kochi-headquartered Federal Bank is looking to attract more low-cost deposits as the cost of funds continue to rise. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Executive Director Harsh Dugar said that the cost of deposits have been increasing across the banking industry, and Federal Bank is raising funds through QIP and preferential allotment as it will also help bringing down the cost of funds.

International Finance Corporation (IFC) has recently invested almost Rs 959 crore in Federal Bank via preferential allotment route as the bank is raising about Rs 4,000 crore odd — Rs 3,000 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP) and the rest from the preferential allotment.

Dugar added, “This will definitely help us in bring down the cost of funds. But the cost of deposits seems to have plateaued out now.”

Federal Bank's drive to raise its Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) deposit ratio is a case in point. With CASA accounting for approximately 32 percent of its deposit mix, the bank is focused on substantially elevating this percentage.

Dugar elaborated on the bank's strategy, stating, "Our focus lies in the CASA segment. By stepping into the realm of payment services for corporate clients, we are primed to enhance our CASA holdings. We are in the process of launching a comprehensive digital platform tailored for corporate entities. This platform will encompass a range of services including collections and payments."

The turbulence in the US bond market, evident in the resurgence of selloffs and soaring 10-year yields to levels unseen in 16 years, has significant implications for global finance. This development is attributable to the resolute strength of the economy, which has led investors to anticipate that interest rates will remain relatively elevated even after the Federal Reserve concludes its rate hikes.

Dugar further delved into the bank's financial performance, particularly focusing on its Net Interest Margins (NIMs). He explained, "NIMs have been under pressure, registering at 3.2 percent for FY22 and 3.31 percent for FY23.

He added, “We believe that this phase has passed, and we are projecting a NIM of 3.35 percent for the ongoing financial year. Anticipating a seven to eight basis points increase in NIMs during the subsequent quarters is also part of our outlook.”

In terms of stock performance, Federal Bank's shares were trading at Rs 135.15 on the NSE, reflecting a year-to-date decrease of slightly over 1 percent.