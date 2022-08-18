    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Federal Bank inaugurates 15 new branches, 7 in Tamil Nadu
    Among the 15 branches, seven are in Tamil Nadu taking the overall presence to 171 branches in the State.

    Private sector Federal Bank under its expansion drive has inaugurated 15 new branches across the country, the Kerala-based bank said on Thursday.
    Among the 15 branches, seven are in Tamil Nadu taking the overall presence to 171 branches in the State.
    "After opening 10 branches in a single day last June, we are opening 15 branches across various locations. The bank would continue to focus on territories like Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Gujarat," Federal Bank Head-Branch Banking, Nandakumar V said.
    According to him, the seven branches in Tamil Nadu were opened at Acharampattu, Kilacheri, Kumbakonam, Perambalur, Ponpathi, Salem Gugai and Tiruvarur, the statement added.
