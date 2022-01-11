Fedbank Financial Services' board approves resolution for IPO

Private sector lender Federal Bank on Tuesday said the board of its subsidiary Fedbank Financial Services Ltd (FFSL) has approved the listing of its shares via initial public offering (IPO).

"We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Fedbank Financial Services Limited, a subsidiary of our Bank at its meeting held today, i.e. January 11, 2022, has approved initiating the process of an initial public offering (“IPO”) by way of fresh issue and offer for sale, subject to market conditions," Federal Bank said in a regulatory filing.

"The size of the IPO, portion of offer for sale (if any), price and other details with respect to the proposed IPO by FedFina will be determined in due course. Further, please note that post undertaking the proposed IPO, FedFina would continue to be a subsidiary of our Bank," the lender said.

FFSL is a fully-owned subsidiary of Federal Bank. FFSL is a non-deposit-taking systemically important NBFC, which acquired the Reserve Bank of India’s licence in 2010. It was incorporated on April 17, 1995. Federal Bank holds a 74 percent stake in the NBFC, which had a turnover of Rs 697.22 crore in 2020-21.

The arm is engaged in providing loans to individual and corporate borrowers, against the security of assets like gold and real estate property, for meeting personal and business expense and investment needs.

Shares of Federal Bank ended at Rs 96.50, up by Rs 1.00, or 1.05 percent on the BSE.

