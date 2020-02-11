#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
Faridabad NIFM to be renamed as Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management

Updated : February 11, 2020 03:14 PM IST

Set up in 1993 as a registered society under the Department of Expenditure, NIFM trains officers of Finance and Accounts Services recruited by UPSC.
NIFM also caters to state governments, defence establishments, banks, other financial institutions and PSUs.
Padma Vibhushan awardee Jaitley was the union minister for finance and corporate affairs from May 26, 2014, to May 30, 2019.
