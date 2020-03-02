  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

Fake invoice racket: Firms busted for fraudulently claiming GST input credit, 3 arrested

Updated : March 02, 2020 08:26 PM IST

The accused individuals were operating a 17 fake firms, procured invoices without actually providing goods or services and passed on ITC fraudulently to the tune of Rs 436 crore, an official statement said.
The fraudulently availed input tax credit was used by them to file refund claims to the tune of Rs 11.55 crore under inverted duty structure, according to finance ministry.
The fake firms were existed only on paper and had been floated for the purpose of passing on ITC through fake invoices, it said.
Fake invoice racket: Firms busted for fraudulently claiming GST input credit, 3 arrested

You May Also Like

Coronavirus concerns: OECD lowers India's FY21 GDP growth to 5.1%

Coronavirus concerns: OECD lowers India's FY21 GDP growth to 5.1%

SBI Cards’ IPO gets record-breaking 8.52 lakh applications, subscribed 39% on day 1

SBI Cards’ IPO gets record-breaking 8.52 lakh applications, subscribed 39% on day 1

Coca-Cola India sells 1 billion cases in 2019, hopes to double business in 5 years

Coca-Cola India sells 1 billion cases in 2019, hopes to double business in 5 years

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement