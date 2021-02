The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Wednesday said that its UPI platform has undergone an upgradation process with an objective to meet the increasing volume requirements and industry demands.

NPCI said the UPI platform faced some initial teething issues during the migration and it's working to sort out any unresolved pendency.

“Unfortunately our migration coincided with the regulatory rule effected from 1st Feb. 2021, that NAV should be realised only after the funds received by the Mutual Funds,” NPCI said in a statement.