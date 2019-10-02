Business
External benchmarking: Here are the new interest rates announced by banks
Updated : October 02, 2019 01:40 PM IST
The central bank, last month, ordered that starting October 1, all lenders are required to link floating rate for retail and small business loans to an external benchmark.
While the lenders had other options like treasury bill yields to link interest rates, most have opted for RBI’s repo rate.
Private banks like ICICI and Axis Bank are charging higher spread rates, close to 350 mark, making their loans much pricey compared to state-run lenders.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more