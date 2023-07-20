Explainer: Why the rupee needs to be included in the SDR basket

The inclusion of the Indian rupee in the Special Drawing Right (SDR) basket has been a subject of increasing importance for India as it strives to enhance its position in the global financial landscape and internationalise its currency.

The Special Drawing Right (SDR) is an international reserve asset created by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 1969. It is not a currency itself, but its value is based on a basket of five major currencies: the US dollar, the euro, the Chinese yuan, the Japanese yen, and the British pound sterling.

The purpose of the SDR is to serve as a supplementary international reserve asset that can be exchanged for currency when needed. It is used as the unit of account by the IMF and other international organisations, and its value is determined daily based on the exchange rates of the currencies in the basket.

Arvind Panagariya, an eminent economist, emphasises that like the Chinese yuan, the Indian rupee should aspire to be included in the SDR basket. He pointed out that internationalisation of the rupee is a gradual process, which has already begun, with the RBI taking calibrated steps to promote the use of the rupee in cross-border transactions.

To understand why this inclusion is significant, we need to delve into the benefits of internationalising the rupee.

Inclusion of a currency in the SDR basket carries several benefits

The internationalisation of the rupee is a process aimed at increasing the use of the Indian currency in cross-border transactions. Currently, the US dollar dominates international trade and financial transactions. By internationalising the rupee, India aims to achieve several key advantages:

Enhanced Currency Value: Internationalising the rupee can lead to increased demand for the currency in global trade. As more countries and entities use the rupee for transactions, its value is likely to appreciate, making it more attractive for international dealings.

Reduced Exchange Rate Volatility: When a currency is widely used in international trade, its exchange rate tends to stabilise. The increased demand and usage of the rupee in global markets can help reduce its volatility, making it more predictable and reliable for international transactions.

Geopolitical Influence: Internationalising the rupee can enhance India's geopolitical influence. As the currency gains prominence in global trade, it can strengthen economic ties with other countries, facilitate bilateral trade agreements, and foster diplomatic relations.

To accelerate the pace of internationalisation, an RBI-appointed working group, led by RBI Executive Director Radha Shyam Ratho, recommended several measures. One of the key recommendations is to include the rupee in the IMF's SDR basket.

For this to happen, the rupee must meet two criteria: the export criterion and the freely usable criterion.

The export criterion requires the issuing country to be among the top five world exporters.

The freely usable criterion demands that the currency is widely used in international transactions and widely traded in major exchange markets.

The report also suggests measures like allowing Indian banks to offer services in the rupee overseas, permitting non-residents to open INR accounts, and withdrawing withholding tax on masala bonds — rupee-denominated bonds issued outside India by an Indian entity.

The inclusion in the SDR basket would be a significant milestone for the rupee, giving it a recognised place among major international currencies. It would enhance its status as a global reserve currency, thereby furthering India's economic interests and bolstering its position in the global financial system.

While internationalising the rupee is a process that will take time, the RBI's efforts, along with support from the government and economic policies, will play a crucial role in realising this goal. As India continues to grow as a major economic power, the internationalisation of the rupee can be an important step towards reinforcing its position on the global stage.