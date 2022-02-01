Explained: What tax proposals on digital assets mean for cryptocurrency investors in India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not mention cryptocurrencies or non-fungible tokens in her Budget speech, but the Finance Bill makes it clear which assets fall under the purview the proposal to tax ‘virtual digital assets.’

First the proposal:

Any income from transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30 per cent. No deduction in respect of any expenditure or allowance shall be allowed while computing such income except cost of acquisition.

Some more bad news here (just in case you were thinking of faking losses to offset your profit)

Further, loss from transfer of virtual digital asset cannot be set off against any other income.

And it will be hard to escape the taxman’s radar

In order to capture the transaction details, 1 percent TDS above a monetary threshold on payment made in relation to transfer of virtual digital asset.

(Forget about the anonymity cover that cryptocurrencies were supposed to offer)

And what exactly constitute digital assets?

From the Finance Bill:

(a) Any information or code or number or token (not being Indian currency or foreign currency), generated through cryptographic means or otherwise, by whatever name called, providing a digital representation of value exchanged with or without consideration, with the promise or representation of having inherent value, or functions as a store of value or a unit of account including its use in any financial transaction or investment, but not limited to investment scheme; and can be transferred, stored or traded electronically;

b) A non-fungible token or any other token of similar nature, by whatever name called;

(c) Any other digital asset, as the Central Government may, by notification in the Official Gazette specify.

What next, then?

Remember the wave of panic selling that hit Indian crypto exchanges a few months ago when there was talk of regulating cryptocurrencies? The fear at the time was that there could be an outright ban on cryptocurrencies. The tax is not as bad as an outright ban, but well, with cryptocurrencies worldwide in a downtrend, investors in India may want to take some money off the table, before their profits shrink further because of the tax.

This is what former Finance Secretary Subhash Garg tweeted:

No crypto bill. But, taxation at 30% of transfer gains. Additionally, 1% TCS at the time of transfer. Party seems to be over for crypto assets and exchanges. Digital rupee announcement is more formal. RBI not prepared its model or tested it. No indication of enabling law.