  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance

Explained: Recent surge in G-sec yields and how RBI can cap such rise

Updated : February 22, 2021 02:24 PM IST

During the first half of the current fiscal year, the bond yields were mostly below 6 percent on the back of effective yield management by Reserve Bank of India (RBI), said a report.
However, all this changed after the budget when the government upped its borrowing program for the current fiscal and announced an aggressive one for FY22, the report said.
Explained: Recent surge in G-sec yields and how RBI can cap such rise

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Stock Market Live: Sensex tanks 1,000 points, Nifty around 14,700 dragged by financials, IT, auto stocks

Stock Market Live: Sensex tanks 1,000 points, Nifty around 14,700 dragged by financials, IT, auto stocks

Bengal govt reduces tax by Re 1 per litre on petrol, diesel

Bengal govt reduces tax by Re 1 per litre on petrol, diesel

M-cap of eight of top 10 most-valued firms tumbles over Rs 1.23 lakh crore

M-cap of eight of top 10 most-valued firms tumbles over Rs 1.23 lakh crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement