Explained | RBI’s surplus transfer to the central government — how it works & factors at play

Recent headlines in the financial sector have put the spotlight on the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) move to transfer Rs 87,416 crore to the central government . Given the unique operational nature of the RBI, which stands apart from typical banks or financial entities, this decision has piqued widespread interest.

How does the RBI, as India's central banking institution, generate profit?

The RBI, serving as India's central banking pillar, boasts a multifaceted framework for profit generation. Central to its earnings are:

Borrowing management for both central and state governments.

Regulation of banks and non-banking financial bodies.

Profits derived from foreign currency assets like bonds, treasury bills, and central bank deposits.

Earnings from local, rupee-based government securities and short-term bank lending.

Commission from overseeing government transactions and specific underwriting endeavours.

However, the RBI’s journey from revenue to profit isn’t linear. Substantial expenditures, including currency printing, staff remunerations, transaction commissions for banks, and dealer compensations, need to be addressed. Before marking its profit, the RBI makes rigorous provisions for potential financial pitfalls such as bad loans, asset wear and tear, staff benefits, and other statutory obligations. The profit, distilled from this process, is then transferred to the central government. Factors like investments, dollar holding valuation dynamics, currency printing fees, and rupee depreciation influence the RBI's surplus income.

How do the transfer mechanics work?

The RBI's inception in 1935 saw it as a private entity with shareholders and a modest Rs. 5 crore in capital. A transformational shift in 1949 led to its nationalisation, making the government its principal stakeholder. This structural change means that instead of typical dividends, the RBI channels its net income to the government, rooted in Section 47 of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. This surplus transfer is essentially the residue post various financial provisions.

Guidelines suggest that the RBI should maintain a Contingent Risk Buffer, primarily sourced from the Contingency Fund (CF), amounting to 5.5-6.5 percent of its balance sheet. Amounts exceeding this threshold are viewed as surplus, eligible for government transfer. On the front of the RBI’s economic capital levels — which is essentially the CGRA, the committee recommended keeping them in the range of 20-24.5 percent with the surplus channelled to the Centre

Has it happened before?

Surplus transfer isn't a novel or arbitrary practice. To highlight its consistency, during the UPA-II tenure from 2009 to 2014, the RBI enriched the government's coffers by transferring a surplus of Rs. 1.07 lakh crore.

What is the global perspective?

Surplus transfers aren't unique to India. However, the approach varies. While countries like the UK and the US have the central bank and government jointly decide the surplus distribution, in Japan, the government takes the lead. On average, these transfers hover around 0.5 percent of the GDP.

In essence, the RBI's surplus transfer isn't just a financial transaction. It's a testament to the institution's role in economic stability and a window into the dynamic relationship between the central bank and the government.

— Vivek Singh served as an Officer on Special Duty to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman from 2021 to 2023.