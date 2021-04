The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday enthused the markets by announcing secondary market Government Securities Acquisition Programme (G-SAP) 1.0. Under the programme, the RBI has promised to purchase government securities (G-Sec) worth Rs 1 lakh crore in the first quarter of FY22. The first auction under G-SAP aggregating Rs 25,000 crore will be held on April 15, 2021.

What is the logic behind G-SAP?

The G-SAP comes in the wake of increased borrowings by the government. The Centre has said that it intends to borrow Rs 12 lakh crore from the markets this year. Thus, bond prices have been rising sharply since the Union Budget 2021-22.

The recent announcement of G-SAP under which the RBI aims to G-Sec worth Rs 1 lakh crore in Q1 of FY22 will reduce volatility in bond prices. Notably, the RBI had purchased bonds worth around Rs 3.13 lakh crore from the secondary market in FY21.

How does it benefit RBI’s Open Market Operations (OMO) purchase calendar?

With the launch of G-SAP, the RBI also fulfilled a long pending demand of the markets — Open Market Operations (OMO) purchase calendar. Till now, the RBI had been divulging its OMO purchases only weekly and this led to uncertainty in the bond market, say experts. Clarity on the RBI’s OMO purchase calendar through G-SAP will allow the investors bid better in scheduled auctions.

What is the RBI's take on this?

RBI governor Shantikanta Das, while announcing G-SAP said, “Our objective is to eschew volatility in the G-sec market in view of its central role in the pricing of other financial market instruments across the term structure and issuers, both in the public and private sectors.”