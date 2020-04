The Reserve Bank of India, by announcing a Rs 50,000 crore liquidity line for mutual funds, sought to restore trust in the financial markets that have been badly bruised by events of the past few months, and most recently by the Franklin Templeton episode.

This is yet another step in the long list of relief measures that have been doled out by the Reserve Bank to preserve financial stability during an uncertain time.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has stated that the regulator will do "whatever it takes" to ensure stability amid what he calls is a “war-like situation.”

"The Reserve Bank will continue to remain vigilant and will not hesitate to use any instrument - conventional and unconventional - to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, revive growth and preserve financial stability," he had remarked in early April.

The regulator, while announcing this relief, recognised that mutual funds have been facing liquidity pressures, which have only intensified due to redemptions after the closure of Franklin Templeton’s debt mutual funds.

Here's a quick explainer on the liquidity issue faced by mutual funds and how the RBI's steps will help.

1. Why are mutual funds facing stress?

The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdown has caused severe economic stress for businesses. As a result, debt mutual funds, which provide loans to several of these businesses, have found themselves faced with a double whammy. On one side, mutual fund investors want to redeem their investments. But funds are finding it difficult to liquidate bonds they own because there are hardly any buyers, or the paper gets sold at extremely depressed prices.

The recent incident of Franklin Templeton -- where it stopped withdrawals in six of its funds -- has also added to the MF industry's woes, creating a further dent in sentiment and panic among investors. Franklin said that trying to sell its bonds at extremely low prices to raise money for existing investors would hurt investors who chose to stay. And so, it would open its funds again when the normalcy returns in the market.

2. How much money has been pulled out of MFs recently?

The mutual fund industry saw a net outflow of Rs 2.13 ​lakh crore across segments in the month of March, the latest data from AMFI showed. This compares to Rs 1,985 crores of outflow seen in the prior month of February. Liquid funds- where corporates usually park money to meet short term needs- were the worst hit with investors pulling out a net Rs 1.1 lakh crore from in March vs Rs 43,825 cr seen in February.

3. How much liquidity do MFs need?

A recent report by B&K Securities dated April 16 said that around Rs 4.57 lakh crores of the total Rs 13.11 lakh crore debt held by mutual funds is set to mature over the next six months.

4. What has RBI done to help MFs?

RBI has announced a Rs 50,000 cr liquidity line for MFs. RBI will lend money to banks at cheap repo rates (at 4.4% now), who in turn can lend to mutual funds or use the money to buy investment-grade paper from mutual funds.

Mutual funds need money to repay their investors, and they usually do so by selling papers in the market. Under SEBI norms, MFs are also allowed to borrow up to 20 percent of their AUM for six months from banks to meet redemption pressures. Banks usually extend a line of credit to MFs, which is used by them to meet short term liquidity mismatches and generally repaid within a few days to banks.

By announcing this Rs 50,000 cr line, the RBI is trying to ensure there is a market for all investment-grade bonds -- even those that are not necessarily AAA-rated -- and also prevent any freezing of funds which caused the Franklin Templeton issue.

RBI had announced similar such targeted liquidity lines for corporates and NBFCs recently, via Targeted Long Term Repo Operation or TLTRO. So far, banks have shown a poor response to the TLTRO 2.0 aimed at NBFCs, as a deep risk aversion has set in during this volatile environment.

Instead of lending to industry and NBFCs in particular, as intended by the RBI, banks have been parking huge sums of money - over Rs 7 lakh cr last week for instance- with RBI and earning a lower interest of 3.75 percent under the reverse repo window.

Even if banks do not avail funds via this special window for MFs, the measure is expected to send a message to investors that RBI stands ready to provide liquidity if needed. The relief may come in the form of boosting sentiment, more than anything else.

5. Has RBI announced a similar relief measure for MFs before?

Yes, RBI announced a similar line for mutual funds in 2008-09 to boost confidence in the system after the 2008 financial crisis, when mutual funds were under severe pressure.