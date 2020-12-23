Finance Explained: How Indian Banks can use power of Network Intelligence to combat fraud Updated : December 23, 2020 03:24 PM IST A collective front is better equipped to respond to new and emerging risks, preventing them from becoming endemic threats. A central fraud registry will ensure a systematic response to fraud while equipping the banking ecosystem with insights and data to strengthen their machine learning algorithms. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.