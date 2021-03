A sharp decline in gold prices is likely to impact gold loan financiers such as Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance. Gold prices have fallen 20 percent from the highs witnessed in August 2020 and are down 11 percent so far this month.

The correction in gold prices is largely led by rising treasury yields, strengthening of the dollar, and heavy outflows from Gold ETFs. Analysts are of the view this correction may act as a headwind for gold loan financiers in the short-term.

When the gold prices fall, the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio on gold loans rises. A healthy correction in gold prices may result in lending companies ask borrowers to pledge more gold.

"As gold is used as collateral, any major change in its prices will affect the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of the gold loan financiers. The tenure of gold loans being relatively shorter, we expect these financiers are fairly well protected,” said Lalitabh Shrivastawa, AVP – Research, Sharekhan.

However, Shrivastawa is of the view that falling gold prices would be sentimentally negative for the stocks of gold loan financiers as it impacts LTV and borrowers' ability to borrow.

"Gold loan is an attractive business and falling gold prices within a reasonable range is unlikely to have a major material impact on the business of gold financiers. However, it would be seen as sentimentally negative for a short term,” Shrivastawa added.

Meanwhile, analysts remain bullish on gold prices as they expect the yellow metal to recover in the long term.

“We expect gold prices to remain sideways in the short-term as vaccination drive across the globe picks up the pace which will lead to full normalcy in economic activities. The expectation of a rise in inflation due to excess liquidity globally may help gold prices in the medium to long-term,” said Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International.

However, experts believe that the falling gold prices may hit the businesses of these NBFCs, but overall economic recovery will cushion the impact as these loans are of low-risk.

The business activities are picking up which is a sign of economic growth. These gold loan financiers are focused on the small amount of loans with low NPA levels.