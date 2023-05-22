Expect loan growth of 20 percent and above in FY24: Bandhan Bank's Chandra Shekhar Ghosh

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD and CEO at Bandhan Bank on Monday said that he wants to have loan growth of 20 percent and above in FY24. He is expecting deposit growth momentum to be strong when branch expansion takes place. On current account savings account (CASA), he said that the improvement will continue in FY24 as well.

"FY24 credit cost will be around 2 percent. Further, I am expecting control over cost-to-income ratio in the range of 40-42 percent in FY24-25," Ghosh said.

Ghosh comments on FY24 outlook come days after the lender reported a 57.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 808.3 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between the interest income a bank earns from its lending activities and the interest it pays to depositors, also declined 2.7 percent, coming at Rs 2,471.8 crore.

Ghosh said that the credit growth has returned for the bank in FY23. Micro credit book has not come down, but has been at 8 percent in fourth quarter, he said.

On microfinance institution portfolio, he said that the same was impacted due to restructured book and write-offs.

Meanwhile, the gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) of the bank stood at 4.87 percent in the March quarter against 7.15 percent in the December quarter. Net NPAs added up to at 1.17 percent against 1.86 percent quarter-on-quarter. In monetary terms, gross NPAs stood at Rs 5,298.6 crore against Rs 6,964.7 crore quarter-on-quarter, whereas net NPAs came at Rs 1,228.3 crore against Rs 1,711.2 crore quarter-on-quarter.