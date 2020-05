Yes Bank has kick-started the process for the second tranche of capital raising and is seeking to raise Rs 5,000 crore, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The bank may look at various options including QIP, Rights Issue, Preference Issue, etc.

According to sources, Yes Bank has appointed 6 merchant bankers for its proposed capital raising. These are Axis Capital, Kotak Investment Banking, SBI Caps, Bank of America, Citi and HSBC Capital Market.

The bank already has approvals in place to raise upto Rs 15,000 crore. This Rs 15,000 crore capital is expected to take care of bank's capital requirement for 3 years.