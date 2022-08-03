    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Exclusive: IRDAI mulling feasibility of issuing composite business license for insurance firms

    By Yash Jain   IST (Published)
    Currently, insurers need separate licenses for life, general and standalone health insurance business.

    Exclusive: IRDAI mulling feasibility of issuing composite business license for insurance firms
    Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) is considering feasibility of issuing composite business license for new as well as existing insurance companies, sources informed CNBC-TV18.
    The composite license will facilitate open access for insurers in any line of business. Such insurers will be allowed to enter any segment -- life, health, general, sources said.
    The insurance regulator has sought legal view from a top legal firm on composite license proposal. This issuance will require amendment in Insurance Act and parliament approval.
    Currently, insurers need separate licenses for life, general and standalone health insurance business.
    Recently, the insurance regulator also proposed a 30 percent cap on the expenses of management for Indian general insurance companies.
    In an “Exposure Draft” on expenses of management, IRDAI proposed cost control measures which can be transferred to policyholders by way of reduced premium.
    (Edited by : Anshul)
