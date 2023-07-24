Exclusive | DFS holds crucial review meetings with PSU general insurance companies amid financial challenges

As of the financial year 2021-2022, the solvency margin, a key indicator of an insurer's financial health, stood at 1.3 times for National Insurance, 0.51 times for United India Insurance, and 0.15 times for Oriental Insurance.

In a bid to address the financial challenges faced by the Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) general insurance companies, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) recently conducted review meetings with the top management of National Insurance, United India Insurance and Oriental Insurance.

According to sources, the meeting was conducted by the DFS Secretary, along with the Joint DFS Secretary and focused on crucial aspects such as capital requirements, financial performance and business revival plan.

As per sources, during the high-level discussions, the DFS department emphasized on prudent utilization of capital to strengthen the financial positions of these insurance companies. All three PSU general insurance companies-National Insurance, Oriental Insurance and United India Insurance have sought substantial recapitalization support from the government to enhance their operations.

National Insurance and United India Insurance have requested a recapitalization of Rs 6,500 crore each from the government. Oriental Insurance has sought a large recapitalization of Rs 14,500 crore from the Government to bolster its solvency margin.

As of the financial year 2021-2022, the solvency margin, a key indicator of an insurer's financial health, stood at 1.3 times for National Insurance, 0.51 times for United India Insurance, and 0.15 times for Oriental Insurance. As per regulatory requirement, insurers need to maintain a minimum solvency margin of 1.5X at any point. Current solvency margin figures for PSU general insurance companies underscore the urgent need for capital infusion to maintain the required solvency levels and ensure the stability of these PSUs in the insurance sector.

The government had previously stepped in to support these insurance companies in March 2022. It infused Rs 3,700 Crore in National Insurance, Rs 100 Crore in United India Insurance, and Rs 1,200 Crore in Oriental Insurance to aid their operations.

The review meetings sought to delve into the specific revival plans proposed by the management of these PSU insurance companies . Strategies to strengthen their market presence, streamline operations, and improve customer service were discussed in detail to chart a sustainable path towards growth and profitability.

As per sources, the DFS has assured its commitment to collaborate with the insurance companies and provide necessary support to ensure the smooth functioning of the sector. These meetings come at a critical juncture for the PSU general insurance companies, and the outcome is eagerly awaited by industry stakeholders and the wider public.