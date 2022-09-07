    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homefinance News

    Exclusive | All new insurance policies should be available in demat form by Dec 2022: Insurance regulator

    Exclusive | All new insurance policies should be available in demat form by Dec 2022: Insurance regulator

    Exclusive | All new insurance policies should be available in demat form by Dec 2022: Insurance regulator
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Yash Jain   IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Dematerialisation means converting physical policy document into a modifiable online object. It means that a person will no longer need to indulge in paperwork at time of renewing the policy.

    The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI)  has mandated dematerialisation of new insurance policies by December 2022, sources informed CNBC-TV18.com. The insurance regulator has also asked insurance companies to dematerialise existing/old policies by December 2023, sources said.
    Starting November 1, eKYC will also become mandatory for all insurance policies. eKYC will further help in dematerialising insurance policies.
    Insurance policies could be dematrialised with National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), Central Depository Services (CDSL) or Karvy.
    Dematerialisation means converting physical policy document into a modifiable online object. It means that a person will no longer need to indulge in paperwork at time of renewing the policy. It is aimed at reducing transaction costs and also ensuring swift modifications in policies.
    Meanwhile, IRDAI has proposed setting up a new platform for sale, servicing and claims of insurance policies. The same will be available from December this year.
    Earlier, sources said that the IRDAI committee is likely to propose allowing life insurers to sell health insurance. The committee is likely to seek a nod for the distribution and manufacture of health insurance.
    (Edited by : Anshul)
    First Published:  IST

    Tags

    demat formdematerialised forminsurance policyIRDAI

    Previous Article

    Here's how general insurers fared in August

    Next Article

    LIC launches 'New Pension Plus' plan — features and other details here

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng