The goods and services tax (GST) collection for March slipped to a record low of Rs 28,309 crore as on April 29, sources said.

This compares with Rs 1.13 lakh crore recorded in the same month last year.

Government officials said that collection numbers present a worrying trend, given that normal business activities were underway till March 24 when a nationwide lockdown was imposed.

But they added collections will likely improve as the last date to file returns for March has been extended till May 5.