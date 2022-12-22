Everything You Wanted To Know About Long Duration Funds

In an era of quick fixes and instant deliveries, it is heartening to see that investments made over a long duration still hold sway over seasoned investors. Of all the options available to investors, long duration funds are recommended to those looking for high returns over the medium term. If you’re curious to learn more about them, continue reading as we talk about long duration funds.

What Are Long Duration Funds?

First, let’s understand what Long Duration Funds are all about. In simple terms, these are open-ended mutual funds that generally invest in government and corporate bonds but can also invest in equities, depending on the type of fund chosen. As per SEBI’s mandate, long-duration funds must invest in debt and money market instruments with a Macaulay duration of more than seven years.

Why Invest In Long Duration Funds?

Long Duration Funds are useful to build discipline amongst investors. Because of the time frame (4 to 7 years) that is required to stay invested, investors can see how their capital performs over a relatively longer period compared to other instruments.

These funds also carry high volatility, making it necessary for investors to actively and thoroughly review the performance of these funds from time to time by tracking global and local markets.

Typically, Long Duration Funds that invest in government and corporate bonds are less volatile compared to those that invest in equities. Make sure you read the offer document and investment objectives of your chosen mutual fund before putting money into them.

Long Duration mutual funds are known to provide fairly good returns to investors. The only catch is that you need to be willing to take moderate risk in order to receive good returns whilst keeping track of market sentiments.

What Are The Taxation Benefits?

Long Duration Funds are taxed similar to all non-equity schemes. If an investor sells their capital in these schemes before three years, the returns (called short-term capital gains) would be added to their income and taxed as per the income tax slab applicable to them.

If the investments are sold after three years, the returns would be treated as long-term capital gains and taxed at 20% after indexation benefits.

What To Consider Before Investing In Them?

Long Duration Funds are extremely sensitive to rate hikes by central banks. Currently, we are at the flag end of rising rate hikes according to most economic experts, making it an opportune moment to invest in them. However, be aware that global economic conditions and further rate hikes could adversely effect your capital. On the other hand, once monetary policies start loosening, Long Duration Funds can come into their own with higher returns.

Thus, depending on how volatile these bonds can get based on many extraneous factors, these funds have the potential to deliver high returns along with higher risk for the duration of investment.

Disclaimer: Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

