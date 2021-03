Innovative and cost-effective investment products are changing the financial landscape in India. Lately, the Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have disrupted the sector and have been generating a lot of investors interest.

Even though the ETFs made their entry in India in 2001, they have been gaining popularity since the last two to three years. The passive fund, which is already a trend in development markets, is still at an early stage, but is expected to rise in the coming years.

Thus, to educate investors about ETFs and how they can diversify the portfolios, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund and CNBCTV18.com held a webinar under the second season of Wizards of Finance during which Vaibhav Shah, Head – Products & Marketing, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Private Limited spoke to Sumaira Abidi from CNBC-TV18 on ‘Have you got ETFs in your asset allocation’.

The webinar saw engaging discussion on growth and future of ETFs, and how they can help investors in staying ahead of the investment game.

Talking about investor interest in active and passive investing, Shah shared some insights into the large-cap category.

“Over the last three years, we have seen that close to about 75-80% of the active large-cap funds have not been able to beat the benchmark, which is say NIFTY50 or Sensex (As per ACE MF, CRISIL SPIVA Report, Bloomberg, Internal Research as on Feb 28, 2021). Clearly, we had already seen a lot of institutional and retail investors looking at large cap category,” he said.

Furthermore, Shah said investors looking for theme, or sector-based investments can add ETFs in their asset allocation as they allow you to invest in specific domains such as banking, artificial intelligence, gold, electric vehicles, and much more.

Meanwhile, he also shared few dos and don’ts while investing in ETFs, adding investors must look at the tracking error.

“A tracking error highlights volatility of the fund’s returns compared to the benchmark. This is a number which is not easily available for investors. Investors can look at the fact sheet of an asset management company to find out the tracking error,” adding “investors should know what is the liquidity of that ETF and what is the order book of the security.”

The webinar also touched upon how investors can look at tactical allocation considering their risk appetite and time horizon.

Watch the webinar here:

Disclaimer: Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.