Authored by Sandeep Sonpatki, Vijay Ramachandran and Yashna Sureka

The evolving needs of the post-pandemic consumer have given a boost to India’s digital payments ecosystem. Monthly UPI transactions for October 2020 touched an unprecedented two billion mark, and as per industry estimates, this figure is expected to exponentially rise 22x by 2025 to 1.5 billion transactions per day, worth Rs 15 trillion in value.

The need to strengthen the existing retail payments landscape and the goal to avoid any points of failure have served as drivers for the RBI to publish the final guidelines for the launch of the Pan India Umbrella Entity (NUE). This idea, conceptualized in January 2019 in the RBI paper on Authorization of New Retail Payment Systems, is now coming to fruition with the central bank seeking applications by February 2021.

The main objectives of setting up the NUE are to minimize concentration risk and at the same time foster innovation through competition leading to improved access and customer experience. The risk of system failure was witnessed when a leading fintech faced an outage in services in March 2020 that affected millions of customers, after its banking partner was put under moratorium by the RBI.

The digital payments ecosystem in India has been shaped by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) through its diverse range of payments products, including UPI, RuPay, IMPS, Bharat BillPay, and NACH, among others. NUE(s) can further catalyze innovation by introducing healthy competition into the payments landscape. Existing white spaces can be penetrated through new products focusing on enhanced customer experience.

There are five critical success factors for NUE(s):

Differentiated products

The NUE may need to strike the right mix of existing and new-to-market products in its portfolio. While existing products can help reduce concentration risk in the initial years, the main goal should be to expand the digital payments pie as opposed to simply eating into NPCI’s market share. We estimate the overall payments opportunity for NUEs to be at least INR 9,000 crores by FY '27, with emerging opportunities in cross-border instant payments, micro-payments (including online subscriptions), as well as capital market transactions settlement.

Strategic partnerships

Banks, payment aggregators, intermediaries, or even e-commerce players who have access to a large customer or merchant base - to drive large transaction volumes

Large fintech, cards, and payments organizations with proven ability to launch innovative payments solutions to tap into existing white spaces

Organizations with a reputation for strong technology or operations for robust clearing and settlement, fraud management, and scalable platforms

Financial investors with a longer investment horizon

Scalable, secure, and open platform

The NUE needs to be a technology-centric organization and build a future-ready platform that will support high transaction throughput while being nimble enough to support innovation. An open API and micro-services based architecture with a sandbox environment to promote innovation may be a bare minimum expectation.

Further, it may need to bring the newest database technologies such as in-memory computing and robust security measures.

The lean and agile organization

Like all large payments organizations, the NUE may need to have a lean and agile organization with extensive use of automation and intelligence operations for day-to-day clearing, settlement, reconciliation, etc. The NUE may also need agile product development, testing, quick roll-out with self-onboarding for participants, and quicker certifications.

Robust governance

The key will be robust, unbiased governance that addresses potential conflicts of interest and upholds the interests of all members – both banks and non-banks, irrespective of ownership. Given that banks are stakeholders in NPCI too, shortlisted bank consortiums who do get the NUE license may need to make a decision on their existing stake in NPCI.

Other considerations for the NUE may also include early support from the regulator. For instance, a measure that may bring initial business volumes and revenues for the NUE is a handover of operations and control of the NEFT system to it, similar to how NPCI was entrusted with ATM switch operations (NFS). Further, a RBI regulatory mandate to the financial institutions can expedite the process of connecting with the NUE ecosystem, helping drive participation and adoption in the initial period.

While exponential growth in payments is expected, it is crucial to acknowledge the investments that will be required for setting up and operating the entity, and given this consideration, we believe there is room for only a limited number (1-2) of NUEs. Any additional licenses may result in fragmentation of the existing market and affect the viability of the business model.

The RBI may be inclined towards NUE consortiums that have a mix of players who bring in the innovation culture of start-ups, and the long-term view of large banks/financial institutions with a successful track record, coupled with payment companies with strong operational and technology capability.